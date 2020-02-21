Tipperary sessions will promote the learning of uileann pipes among young people

An exciting new initiative for young people in County Tipperary will see the newly established Music Generation Tipperary partnering with Na Píobairí Uilleann, an organisation dedicated to the promotion of uilleann piping throughout the world, to offer uilleann piping tuition.

Attendees at two taster sessions on Saturday, March 7 will learn about the uilleann pipes, have the opportunity to try playing them and meet/ learn about local pipers.

Commenting on the forthcoming sessions, Aidan O’Donnell, Music Development Officer for Music Generation Tipperary, said: “You can be a complete beginner on uilleann pipes or already have some experience in playing the instrument. The Try the Pipes day is open to young people from ages 10 to 18 and uilleann pipes will be provided on the day.”

Music Generation Tipperary is offering these free uilleann pipe introductory sessions to young people with an interest in participating in a new uilleann piping tuition programme.

Both taster events will be held on Saturday, March 7, in Cahir Library from 11am – 1pm, and in the afternoon in Templemore, at the Templemore College of Further Education between 3pm – 5pm.

Attendees will be encouraged to try out one of Ireland’s most celebrated instruments, and hear a little bit about the tradition of piping in both areas.

This will be one of the first events hosted by Music Generation Tipperary, which is part of Ireland’s national music education programme, co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and locally by Tipperary Education and Training Board and Tipperary County Council.

In December 2017, UNESCO recognised uilleann piping as an important and unique symbol of cultural heritage by the inclusion of piping in their Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This important global accolade reflects heritage cultural practices that are considered to enrich all of humanity.

Participants who enjoy the taster workshops on March 7 can sign up to Music Generation Tipperary’s uilleann piping tuition programme, commencing in the weeks after the trial day.

Aidan O’Donnell said: “Tuition and mentorship will be provided by a selection of Na Píobairí Uilleann tutors. Students will have an opportunity to become part of a piping community with their peers and will be encouraged to bring their skills back to their local performing music groups and re-embed a new culture of uilleann piping throughout the county. It’s particularly exciting, as there are already great work being done in the county with Traditional music, for example Ned Kelly, who recently was awarded a Gradam Ceoil for his work in North Tipp, and the fact that an annual Tionól for piping already exists in Templemore; it’s exciting to see how this project can help to feed into that kind of work already being done on the ground by wonderful teachers, and we are really looking forward to working with them.”

Those interested in attending the taster sessions should register their interest by contacting Music Generation Tipperary on musicgeneration@tipperaryetb.ie

Try the Pipes is supported locally by Tipperary Education and Training Board and Tipperary County Council County Council.