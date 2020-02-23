Co. Tipperary woman (62) receives six year driving ban for drink driving 

A 62 year-old woman has received a six year driving ban for driving to a shop in Ardfinnan under the influence of alcohol and without insurance cover.

Nuala Carey of Castlequarter, Ardfinnan received this driving licence disqualification along with fines totalling €800 at Cashel District Court last week after she pleaded guilty to committing both driving offences at Main Street, Ardfinnan on November 18 last year.

A third offence of driving without a licence was marked proven and taken into account by Judge Terence Finn.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Gda. Jamie Ryan's attention was drawn to the car driven by Ms Carey on the day in question.

He stopped the vehicle and a breath sample she provided showed a concentration of 50mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath, which was over the excess alcohol limit.

He demanded she produce her driving licence and insurance but she failed to do so. Ms Carey had two previous drink driving convictions.

She received a six month driving ban for the most recent conviction imposed in March last year and received a three year driving ban for the first conviction imposed in 2007.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said Ms Carey was stopped by Gda Ryan when she was travelling to a local shop.

He explained that normally her father's carer took her shopping or ordered her shopping online.

Ms Carey, who received an invalidity payment, wasn't good at walking and she didn't have internet access to shop online. She took a chance and drove the car on this occasion.

The solicitor pleaded that a custodial sentence was unsuitable for his client due to her medical condition.