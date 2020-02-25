Tipperary roads and facilities are closed by flooding

The heavy rain and flooding has hit a number of roads and amenities around North Tipperary.

AA Roadwatch warned this lunchtime that snow was affecting road conditions around Birr and parts of North Tipperary.

They reminded motorists that the status yellow snow and ice warning remained in place for the entire country until 9am tomorrow, widespread showers of hail, sleet and possibly snow.

Nenagh Leisure Centre remains closed as it is inaccessible due to flooding, according to Tipperary County Council.

The council says the facility will remain closed until further notice.

"We regret any inconvenience caused and will keep you informed as to when it will reopen," they said.

Meanwhile the N65 at Carrigahorig remains closed, with the road under 350mm of water at Lorra junction.

Motorists are being advised to follow the diversion routes.

And the R438 is closed at the Anglers Rest, on the Tipperary / Offaly border, due to flooding.

Diversions are in place, from Walshpark (Tipperary side) to Taylor's Cross (Offaly side) using the R489, N52 and R439 via Birr.

Meanwhile, Lough Derg RNLI iswarning people to be “extra cautious” near waterways due to ongoing flooding.

Despite increasingly dry weather, river levels are expected to increase on the Shannon as rainfall makes its way downstream.

Geoff O'Donoghue of Lough Derg RNLI said that pedestrians and motorists needed to be vigilant to the risks along rivers and lakes.

The edges of docks or riversides can't be seen due to high water, and it was dangerous for motorists and pedestrians, he warned

While people were curious about looking at floods, they needed to be aware of the risks, said Mr O'Donoghue.