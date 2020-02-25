Tipperary motorway reopens following series of crashes

The M7 westbound lane has reopened between J27 Birdhill and J28 Castletroy following a number of crashes that happened during bad weather.

Emergency services continue to deal with collisions on that carriageway, one on either side of J27 Birdhill.

Traffic is moving relatively well on approach though continued caution is advised on this stretch of the motorway as conditions are poor following recent snowfall.

There have been no reports of injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

The N65 is closed between Portumna and Borrisokane near the turn-off for Terryglass (R493) due to flooding. Diversions are in place.

The Borrisokane/Cloghan Rd (R438) is closed between the Portumna turn-off at Walsh Park Cross and the Banagher turn-off at Taylor’s Cross due to flooding. Diversions are in place via Birr.

There’s a road closure at Ballinderry on the Nenagh/Terryglass Rd (R493) due to flooding.