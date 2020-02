Clonmel has the highest commercial vacancy rate in Tipperary

Tipperary’s commercial vacancy rate has increased by 0.1 % to 14.3% according to the latest GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report published by GeoDirectory.

The report, prepared by EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services, found that the commercial vacancy rate increased in all four provinces in 2019.

The national commercial vacancy rate stood at 13.3% in Q4 2019, 0.1pp higher than the same period in 2018.

In total, 16 counties recorded increases in their commercial vacancy rate, with a decrease occurring in only six counties.

In Tipperary, Clonmel was the area with the highest commercial vacancy rate at 18.3%. Nenagh had the lowest vacancy rate at 14.4%.

Sligo, at 18.9%, was the county with the highest commercial vacancy rate.

The five counties with the highest vacancy rates were all located in Connacht, a sign of the prominent east-west divide in terms of commercial activity.

At 10.1%, Meath recorded the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country, followed by Kerry (10.7%), Wexford (10.9%), Westmeath (11.6%) and Cork (11.7%). The commercial vacancy rate in Dublin was 12%, 1.3pp lower than the national average.

Almost a quarter (23.5%) of all commercial properties in Ireland are located in Dublin, equating to 49,812 commercial address points.

The three Ulster counties of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan accounted for only 7.8% of the national total, while Munster and Connacht had 28.9% and 13.7% of the national total respectively.

Edenderry in Co. Offaly, at 29.1%, was the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in the country.

Ballybofey in Co. Donegal dropped to second place in the list after registering a 3pp drop in commercial vacancies in 2019. The rate in the town now stands at 27.7%.

Ten Year Commercial Property Trends

The GeoView Commercial Property Report also highlights the developing trends in commercial property usage over the past decade.

Through the analysis of urban areas in the Greater Dublin area, Cork, Galway, Waterford, Kilkenny and Limerick, the GeoDirectory data shows the changing uses of the Irish commercial property sector.

Thanks to an increased focus on health and fitness, there has been a significant rise in the number of gyms in urban areas over the past decade. From a total of just 311 gyms in 2010, the figure stood at 831 in 2019, representing a 167% increase.

In the last ten years there has been a 58% increase in the number of cafés in main urban areas, while there has only been a 3.1% increase in the number of bars in the same areas over the same period of time.

The number of commercial properties offering beauty/men’s grooming services has also increased notably, rising by 22% over the last ten years.