Clonmel Carers office to relocate to Place4U offices

The Clonmel Carers office which has operated out of an office in Sarsfield Street in Clonmel for the last fifteen years is being relocated.The move of the Carers offices to a new location at Place4U, adjacent to Ss.Peter & Paul's church, is taking place and from next Monday March 2 the Carers office will be operating from the Place4U building in Gladstone Street.

Richie Molloy, Carers Office Manager said the office would operate from Monday (March 2) at the new location at Place4U and an official opening event would take place at a later date.

