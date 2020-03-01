Footpath and cycleway alongside Tipperary road needs lights 'to reach full potential'

Renewed calls have been made for public lights to illuminate the footpath and cycleway that runs alongside Clonmel’s bypass road.

Cllr. Michael Murphy has stated that the money raised by the 10% increase this year in the Local Property Tax (LPT), and ringfenced for Clonmel Borough District, should be set aside for the lights.

The footpath and cycleway, which is two kilometres long, was an excellent resource but would never realise its full potential until lights were provided, he told a meeting of the Borough District.

People wanted to see something tangible as a result of putting their hands in their pockets and paying extra for the LPT, even if only amounted to an extra few cents, said Cllr. Murphy.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) should provide money not only for the lights but also for a roundabout at the Heywood road junction, and then “the whole thing would be finished”.

Having approved the increase in the LPT there was now an option to provide the lights, and they had a path worn to TII looking for them.

It was a wonderful amenity but people couldn’t use it after 5.30 in the evening, except during the summer, she said.

District Mayor Garret Ahearn said that most people were understanding about paying more tax if it went towards something worthwhile.

When people complained about the restored surface on this road they also asked about the lights.

Cllr. Richie Molloy said there was a fatality along the footpath/cycleway not so long ago.

A lot of people used it through the winter and were disappointed it hadn’t been finished.

The irony was that “a fortune” was being spent on the surface of that road, and people were saying it was a pity that lights weren’t also provided. When it was done once it would be done forever.

Cllr. Molloy said he hadn’t supported the LPT increase because the people he represented felt that they were paying enough taxes in other ways.

Cllr. Pat English said these lights were something they had all been fighting for for a number of years, and it was essential that this job was done.

He said that €6.5 million was being spent on the road surface and that should cover the €200,000 estimated by TII to provide lights.

District Administrator Michael Moroney said Tipperary County Council was still in consultation with TII and various other elements about costs, and the sentiments of the members would be taken into consideration.

Clonmel Borough District would receive an allocation of €143,630 from the LPT increase.

The distribution of this money to programmes and projects would be a matter for the members to decide at their March meeting, said Mr. Moroney.

