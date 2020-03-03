Tipperary councillor and mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn to run for Seanad seat

Defeated general election candidate Garret Ahearn is bidding to win one of seven seats on the Administrative panel in the forthcoming Seanad elections.

The mayor of Clonmel was one of thirteen Fine Gael nominations announced last weekend for the election.

His fellow party general election running mate, Mary Newman Julian, is also contesting the Seanad poll after receiving a nomination from the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

Ahearn this week echoed Newman Julian's assertion that it is vital that Tipperary secures Oireachtas representation.

He said that Fine Gael has just over two quotas on the panel so he is hoping to win one of the expected two party seats. The other parties candidates on the panel are Martin Conway from Clare and Noel Rock and Emer Curry from Dublin.

Ahearn has to visit 250 councillors across the country over the next three weeks to lobby for their vote. However he says he's enjoying the experience.

“It reminds me of the time I was looking for support before the general election convention, when I travelled across the county meeting people. It's a great opportunity to talk to different people in the party and make my case for their support.

“It's a massive constituency, covering the entire country, but I really enjoy it”, he added.