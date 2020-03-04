Callanan and Maher are joint Tipperary Association Dublin award winners

For the first time since the Tipperary Association Dublin annual awards commenced in 1981, the accolade for 2019 is jointly awarded to two well-known Tipperary hurlers.

The winners were revealed this week when Tipperary senior hurlers Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) and Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh). were announced as winners.

Borris-Ileigh will be honoured on the double when one of the club’s greats and one of Tipperary’s finest hurlers from the past, Jimmy Finn, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The awards will be presented at a function in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Dublin on Friday March 27 2020.

Speaking at the announcement of the award, Liam Myles, President of the Tipperary Association Dublin, stated that when selecting the Person of the Year, the Association looks for those that have achieved success and greatness at local, county, or national level in their chosen field in 2019.

When the nominations for 2019 were received there were two clear and outstanding candidates – Seamus Callanan and Brendan Maher. So outstanding in fact, that the Association decided they could not be separated!!

Seamus Callanan of Drom & Inch captained Tipperary to win the All-Ireland senior hurling championship in 2019, winning his third All-Ireland medal.

He holds a number of senior Mid-Tipperary Championship medals with Drom & Inch going on to win the county title in 2011.

He won an All-Ireland medal at minor level in 2006 and in 2008 was a member of the Munster championship winning Tipperary team at under 21 level. One of the highest goal scorers of all time, he scored a goal for Tipperary in every game of the 2019 championship - a unique record in itself.

Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh has, like Seamus Callanan, starred for a number of years for Tipperary. Having sustained a career threatening knee injury in the summer of 2018, he came back in 2019 to play a leading role in Tipperary winning the All Ireland.

To go along with his exploits for Tipp, he has starred for Borris-Ileigh in helping them to win the Dan Breen for the first time in 33 years. He followed this up with superb performances in the Munster club campaign. He gave a man of the match display in the Munster Club final and starred again in the All Ireland semi-final victory over the Galway champions, St. Thomas’s.

While Borris lost out in the final, he lit up the games with some phenomenal and outstanding deeds which thrilled the followers of the game of hurling.

The Association said it is proud to award the Tipperary Person of the Year for 2019 to two very worthy and deserving winners both of whom achieved success at the highest level and brought joy, pride and some satisfaction to Tipperary hurling supporters in 2019.

