Further night for Don’t Tell The Wife in Rosegreen on next Saturday, March 7

Rosegreen Players are delighted to announce they are staging a further night of their production of Don’t Tell The Wife by Sam Cree on Saturday, March 7, at 8pm in Rosegreen Community Hall.

This will be the fifth night of the play following four very successful nights of packed audiences last weekend and all patrons going home were enriched by laughter and fun. Fantastic reviews and compliments are being received for the wonderful cast and production team.

This hilarious comedy is not to be missed and tickets for Saturday's performance may be booked with Pat Cummins 087 2204034.

Early booking recommended. Please join us after the play for the usual tea/coffee and treats.

Sincere thanks to everyone who supported Rosegreen Players to date. Looking forward to Saturday, March 7.