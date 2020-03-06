Advice from University Hospital Limerick on dealing with Coronavirus

University Hospital Limerick has issued the following advice in relation to the spread of Coronavirus.

COVID-19 is spread through close contact with an infected person’s body fluids (for example, droplets from coughing or sneezing). It is also spread by touching surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on, which is one of the reasons why it is so important that people wash their hands regularly, practice respiratory etiquette, and try to avoid touching their face.

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) to show.

Symptoms may include:

a cough

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including:

pneumonia

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Things you can do to protect yourself from getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) include:

wash your hand properly and regularly

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze

Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub:

- after coughing and sneezing

- after toilet use

- before eating

- before and after preparing food

The general public is advised to follow advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

Any person concerned that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) should immediately isolate themselves from others and contact their GP by phone.