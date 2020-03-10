One in four Irish people stocking up on food after coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak

Over one in four (26%) people have begun stocking up on food after the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Ireland, according to iReach Insights.

Findings

86% of respondents have started washing their hands more often given Covid-19 outbreak fears.

25% plan to change their holiday plans overseas in order to avoid travel (42% among those ages between 18-24).

11% (17% in Dublin) have started working from home more, while a further 14% have stopped going to conferences or non-essential business meetings.

One in four (26%) have begun stocking up on food, with a further 7% of respondents stocking up on fuel.

Top 3 concerns surrounding Covid-19



Respondents rank the health of their family as their main concern for worry (with 89% ranking this as a top 3 concern) following the outbreak of Covid-19. A further 24% of respondents have made plans in an attempt to protect older parents/family members or friends from the virus.



Respondents then ranked their own health as their second biggest concern or worry surrounding Covid-19 (with 70% of respondents ranking this as a top 3 concern).



There was a third concern over the impact Covid-19 would have on the Irish economy (with 61% of respondents ranking this as a top 3 concern).