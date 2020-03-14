Nenagh had a quarter of all planning applications in Tipperary in 2019

Nenagh Municipal District Council area accounts for roughly one quarter of all planning applications in Tipperary, according to figures given to councillors.

There were 1,066 applications countywide in 2019, with 297 being in the Nenagh area.

Of these, 964 were approved throughout the county, with 258 in Nenagh.

When it came to applications being turned down, Nenagh again accounted for roughly one quarter of all refusals.

There were 29 refusals in the Premier County, with nine in the Nenagh area.

There were 57 complaints in the Nenagh area in relation to alleged unauthorised developments.

A total of 39 warning letters were issued by the council and four enforcement notices were sent out.

One estate has been taken in charge so far in 2020.