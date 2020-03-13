Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly defers remaining Gathering of Parishes in line with Covid-19 guidelines

Arising from the public health authority’s regulations to curb the spread Covid-19 (Coronavirus) thd Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly must defer all remaining Cashel & Emly Listening Process Gatherings of Parishes, as outlined below -

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 7.30pm – all Tipperary Parishes in The Marian Hall, Tipperary, namely, Tipperary, Anacarty & Donohill, Bansha & Kilmoyler, Cappawhite, Lattin & Cullen and Solohead & Oola.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 7.30pm – in St. Ailbe’s Hall, Emly, for the three parishes of Emly, Kilteely & Dromkeen and Pallasgreen & Templebraden.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 7.30pm – in Galbally Hall for the three parishes of Galbally & Aherlow, Ballylanders, and Kilbehenny & Anglesborough.

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7.30pm – all Murroe Parishes in The Millennium Centre, Caherconlish, namely, Murroe & Boher, Ballina & Boher, Ballinahinch & Killoscully, Ballybricken & Bohermore, Caherconlish & Inch St. Laurence, Cappamore, Doon, Kilcommon, Hollyford & Rearcross and Newport, Birdhill & Toor.