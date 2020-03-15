Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre to re-open this summer

Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre will re-open this summer following the completion of the first €219,000 phase of its transformation in April.

And a new grant application is being prepared to fit it out with a “world class” interpretation of the town's history and culture.

That was some of the news outlined to local people who attended a briefing meeting on this project and Carrick's proposed Stable Lane Digital Enterprise Hub at The Carraig Hotel on Monday, March 2.

The briefing was organised by Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee which is spearheading the two projects. They are key proposals of the Vision 2030 Strategic Plan for Carrick-on-Suir.

COSTEDC is aiming to increase the number of tourists visiting Carrick-on-Suir five fold over five years by revamping Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre.

COSTEDC chairman Tony Musiol outlined to those attending the briefing that building work on renovating the Heritage Centre's historic building, a former church, is on track to be completed by April. The Centre will be back in operation for the summer. The first phase of the Centre's transformation has been grant aided by the Rural Regeneration Development Fund to the tune of €174,000 with €45,000 of local match funding.

“A further grant application for a new world class history, heritage and culture interpretation for the Heritage Centre costing up to €500,000 is being prepared in collaboration with Tipperary County Council along with projects for streetscape improvements,” Mr Musiol continued.

In relation to the Stable Lane Digital Enterprise Hub, Mr Musiol explained that COSTEDC is awaiting approval to lease the top floor of Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall.

“With some support from Tipperary Co Council, we plan to then kick off Phase 1 by April. Phase 1 will provide 15 work spaces while Phase 2 is expected to have about 50 work spaces.

Plans are also underway to conduct a feasibility study about long term demand for spaces ahead of submitting proposals to Enterprise Ireland in the autumn to fund Phase 2 of the project.

“The primary aim of the Hub is to create new businesses, jobs and economic activity in Carrick-on-Suir,” he added.

Mr Musiol said the total funding needed to get these projects up and running and to sustain them through their first few years is €900,000 but he contended the potential benefit to the town could be up to €40 million over a period of ten years.

He saud the fundraising campaign to generate the money needed is in full swing with over 800 letters issued looking for local support.

“So far, cash and commitments are at €86,000. “A huge thanks to the people of Carrick-on-Suir for their support so far and a reminder that we are still actively seeking support locally and are following up on those 800 letters.

“We also want to thank the Credit Union for help with bridging finance for the Heritage Centre building project.”

He said a strong local fundraising drive is essential before COSTEDC kick off a professionally led campaign to tap into opportunities for philanthropic funding in Ireland, the UK, USA, and wherever they can find people with connections to Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, North Waterford and South Kilkenny.

“COSTEDC asks if you know of family or friends living overseas, who would have an interest in either of these two projects that you would inform them of our ambitions and let them know that if they email us at theheritagectr@gmail.com. we can give them more information,” Mr Musiol added.