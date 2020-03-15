Record breaking Carrick-on-Suir AC relay is honoured at Tipperary Athletics Star awards

Carrick-on-Suir Athletics Club's All-Ireland silver medal winning U-10 relay team were honoured at the recent Tipperary Athletics Star Awards in the Horse & Jockey Hotel.

Certificates were presented to Ruby Norris, Isabela Wielowska, Sarah Bartley, Sophie O'Brien, Macy Ryan and Leyla Casey.

This team won silver in the U-10 4 x 100m relay at the National Team Games in Tullamore in June last year and broke the Munster record in the 4 X 200m relay at the Munster Indoor Championships in February last year. Their record time was 2 minutes 24.85 seconds.

The team also achieved a gold medal in the 4x100m at the 2018 National Team Games and also broke the Munster 4x200m indoor championship record that year. Their coach Emby Walsh received a very deserved Hall of Fame award at the ceremony in recognition of her many years of dedication to Carrick-on-Suir AC and athletics.