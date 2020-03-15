ATHLETICS

Record breaking Carrick-on-Suir AC relay is honoured at Tipperary Athletics Star awards

Aileen Hahesy

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir AC U-10 relay team members Ruby Norris, Isabela Wielowska, Sarah Bartley, Sophie O'Brien, Macy Ryan and Leyla Casey with the certificates they received at the Tipperary Athletics Star

Carrick-on-Suir Athletics Club's All-Ireland silver medal winning  U-10 relay team  were honoured   at the recent Tipperary Athletics Star Awards in the Horse & Jockey Hotel. 

Certificates were presented to Ruby Norris, Isabela Wielowska, Sarah Bartley, Sophie O'Brien, Macy Ryan and Leyla Casey.  

This team won silver in the  U-10 4 x 100m relay at the National Team Games in Tullamore in June last year and broke the Munster record in the 4 X 200m relay at the Munster Indoor Championships in February last year. Their record time was 2 minutes 24.85 seconds. 

The team also achieved a gold medal in the 4x100m at the 2018 National Team Games and also broke the Munster 4x200m indoor championship record that year.   Their coach Emby Walsh received a very deserved Hall of Fame award at the ceremony in recognition of her many years of dedication to Carrick-on-Suir AC and athletics.