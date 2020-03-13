Carrick-on-Suir boxers compete in Munster championships

St Nicholas Boxing Club members competed at the Munster Boys, Girls and Junior quarter-finals at Southside Boxing Club in Limerick last weekend.

St. Nicholas Boxing Club member Tommy Finn (B1) earned an unanimous win and performed well in all three rounds of his bout.

Caleb Butler (J1) boxed a good boy from Limerick but lost the bout after three hard fought rounds. It was a very close split decision.

Fellow St Nicholas Boxing Club members Scott Stewart and Lexi Lazic will also box in the Munster Championships in the next few weeks.

If they win their bouts, the boys will progress to the Irish Championships in Dublin at the end of March/ early April.

All in St. Nicholas Boxing Club wish them every success as they continue training under the supervision of the club's team of dedicated coaches.