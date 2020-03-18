Nenagh 800 cancels events due to Covid-19

In view of the current unprecedented situation and in the interests of public health please, all Nenagh 800 planned events are being deferred until further notice.

Nenagh 800 committee said that they wanted people to be able to enjoy the events and not to be fearful about going to them.

"While we know people will be disappointed, we also know this is the right thing to do at this point in time. We will continue to post updates so keep tuned in to here and to our website and other social media," they said on their Facebook page.

Nenagh 800 will be extended and events now being postponed will be rescheduled in the future when it is appropriate to do so.

Events not going at this point in time include talk by Dr Paul O'Brien in Nenagh Library on March 24 on Remnants of Retail: The 19th century shopfronts of Nenagh, and the re-enactment of the trial of the Cormack Brothers on April 9.

People are being asked to check the website of Nenagh Arts Centre over next few days for details of events cancelled there.