Moyle Rovers GAA complex outside Clonmel to be used as a drive through test centre for Covid-19

The HSE is to use the Moyle Rovers GAA complex at Monroe outside Clonmel as a drive through test centre for Covid-19.Work on adapting the centre started on Tuesday morning and it is expected that the service will be in use within days.The Moyle Rovers club was approached on Monday and after inspection it was deemed a suitable premises.HSE staff were on site on Tuesday morning and some minor works have to be carried out on the showers and the facility has to be deep cleaned before it is put to use for the testing of coronavirus."The club is delighted to do its bit at a time of this national crisis.Nobody could ever have expected to see the facility being used for such a purpose but these are very difficult times and the club wants to play its part" said club chairman Tommy Campbell.

"It is a sportshall and it is being used as a community centre.The centre is in lockdown since Friday and we are very happy to put it to good use to help during this crisis" said the chairman.The facility at Monroe could be up and running as a Covid-19 drive through test centre before the weekend."It will be a matter of days rather than weeks before it is up and running" said Jean O'Connor, club PRO.John Owens,senior football manager, said the facility was in lockdown at the moment and the decision to make it available as part of the battle against the coronavirus was suupported by all in the club.

