Access to all offices of Tipperary County Council restricted due to coronavirus crisis

All access to the offices of Tipperary County Council will be restricted to phone,email or post and by appointment only where necessary because of the coronavirus crisis.

The following statement was issued by Tipperary County Council at the close of business on Mondy.

"Arising from the escalation of measures over the weekend and the need to

protect the health of our staff, elected members and persons interacting with

our services, Tipperary County Council has further reviewed arrangements

for access to its services and with effect from the close of business today

Monday 16th March 2020, access to all services including Civic & Municipal

District Public Offices will be restricted to phone, email or post and by

appointment only, where considered necessary.

Council staff will continue to present for work to ensure a continuity of

service across our key operations and the Council’s Crisis Management Team

will continue to meet on an ongoing basis as well as liaise with Government

Departments and agencies across the South East and Mid West Region.

General information on Council services can be accessed on line and the

Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services in the first

instance in the interests of public health by:-

 Post or

 Telephone on 0761 06 5000, from 9.30am to 4.30p.m. Monday to

Friday excluding Public Holidays or

 Email to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie.

The emergency numbers outside of office hours for the following services

are;

 Roads - 1890 923 948

 Housing (Emergency Electrical and Plumbing issues only) - 1890 923 948

 Water and Wastewater - 1850 278 278

Tipperary County Council will endeavour to facilitate appointments if the

query cannot be dealt with through the alternative service delivery channels,

however members of the public are encouraged to use the various online

and telephone services.

Tipperary County Council’s response will continue to be informed by advice

from the HSE and Public Health Authorities.

Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local

and national media and on the Council’s website/facebook and twitter.

Tipperary drunk learner driver arrested