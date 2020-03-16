Access to all offices of Tipperary County Council restricted due to coronavirus crisis
All access to the offices of Tipperary County Council will be restricted to phone,email or post and by appointment only where necessary because of the coronavirus crisis.
The following statement was issued by Tipperary County Council at the close of business on Mondy.
"Arising from the escalation of measures over the weekend and the need to
protect the health of our staff, elected members and persons interacting with
our services, Tipperary County Council has further reviewed arrangements
for access to its services and with effect from the close of business today
Monday 16th March 2020, access to all services including Civic & Municipal
District Public Offices will be restricted to phone, email or post and by
appointment only, where considered necessary.
Council staff will continue to present for work to ensure a continuity of
service across our key operations and the Council’s Crisis Management Team
will continue to meet on an ongoing basis as well as liaise with Government
Departments and agencies across the South East and Mid West Region.
General information on Council services can be accessed on line and the
Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services in the first
instance in the interests of public health by:-
Post or
Telephone on 0761 06 5000, from 9.30am to 4.30p.m. Monday to
Friday excluding Public Holidays or
Email to customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie.
The emergency numbers outside of office hours for the following services
are;
Roads - 1890 923 948
Housing (Emergency Electrical and Plumbing issues only) - 1890 923 948
Water and Wastewater - 1850 278 278
Tipperary County Council will endeavour to facilitate appointments if the
query cannot be dealt with through the alternative service delivery channels,
however members of the public are encouraged to use the various online
and telephone services.
Tipperary County Council’s response will continue to be informed by advice
from the HSE and Public Health Authorities.
Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local
and national media and on the Council’s website/facebook and twitter.
