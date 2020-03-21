Gardai seize €4,700 of suspected drugs during searches in Cahir and Clonmel

Gardaí seized €4,700 of suspected drugs following two separate searches in Clonmel and Cahir yesterday (Friday).

Gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Abbey Street in Cahir at 5.30pm yesterday. During the search Gardaí seized €2,000 of cannabis herb and a weighing scales.

Later that evening, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Clonmel, a search warrant was executed at a house in the Old Bridge area by members attached to the Clonmel Garda District.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €2,700 worth of amphetamines, cannabis and xanax tablets that had been hidden in a shed at the rear of the property.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis. No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in both incidents.

