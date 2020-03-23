Corona virus test centre at Moyle Rovers GAA club is operational

A new corona virus test centre is now up and running in south Tipperary, at the Moyle Rovers GAA grounds, located at McCarthy Millennium Centre, Fethard Road, Monroe, about halfway between Clonmel and Fethard.

The centre is one of a number of such ‘drive thru’ facilities that go into use today. Visits are by appointment only and anyone getting tested there will have been referred by a GP.

Work on adapting the club for testing purposes started on Tuesday last week, after all training and matches had been cancelled.



"When somebody gets an appointment, we ask them to call to the centre at a specific time," HSE primary care quality, risk, protection and control adviser Ailis Holohan told RTE news.

"They will arrive in and are asked by our security personnel to verify who they are. We have named people on our list, so if you're not on a list for an appointment, you should not come to the test centre.

"Once they're approved to come for the testing, we ask them to drive up in their cars and into our hub.

"One of the HSE staff members will then carry out the swab procedure, within a specially-constructed steel shelter, taking all necessary precautions and restrictions, before the person drives away.”



The whole appointment time will take about 10 minutes. The centre is equipped to test up to 50 people every day.

A HSE spokesperson said: "It is important to be clear that this service is only for people who are showing symptoms and who have been referred by their GP and not for the 'worried well'.

"This is important, so that the service is not overloaded and to ensure that the health services are in a position to provide it for those who need it most."