Water supply in County Tipperary town disrupted for several days

Several areas of Clonmel have been coping with a reduced water supply for the past number of days.

A burst water main and repair works meant that residents in areas including Glenconnor, Cherrymount, Ashgrove, Wheatfields, Bianconi Drive and Gort na Manach have seen their supply interrupted at various stages since last Thursday.

A separate burst mains in Ard na Greine earlier today, Monday, added to the problems.

Residents have expressed their concern over the situation, as well as anger with Irish Water over the delay in restoring a decent supply of water to the taps, especially at the present time when people are reminded to wash their hands regularly to try and limit the spread of Covid-19.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose stated at lunchtime today, Monday that the supply was beginning to return to normal, with a major leak repaired, while the issue of low water pressure was also being resolved.

Cllr. Ambrose had asked for water tankers to be deployed by Irish Water to affected areas if the problem hadn't been resolved by lunchtime today.

