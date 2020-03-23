Mid Tipp Hillwalkers suspend all Sunday walks until further notice

Mid Tipp Hillwalkers steering committee has decided, due to Covid-19, to suspend the club’s Sunday walks until further notice.

Our priority is protecting the health of our members and their families and loved ones.

The club would encourage members to continue walking independently which is an excellent way of maintaining health and well being and to follow the government’s advice on walking two metres from others and maintaining the required social distance. Stay safe everyone.

We are very lucky here in Tipperary with many routes all over Tipperary with an emphasis on bringing people to safe lowland trails and routes off the beaten track away from the crowds.

Refer to Mid Tipp Hillwalkers website page under Sunday and Friday walks for different locations of many beautiful walks. Be aware these guidelines may be updated in the coming days as more restrictions come into place