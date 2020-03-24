Hillwalking

South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA) issue warnings concerning hillwalking

STAY SAFE - STAY SEPARATE

South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA) has issued warnings for those embarking out into remote areas during the Covid 19 crisis. 

If you are heading out for a walk, stick to familiar low risk routes. You do not want to end up in hospital right now & they don’t want you either.

Do not go in large groups & remember social distancing. There is plenty of space on the hills so use it.

If you do need our help, we will respond but we will take extra steps & precautions to protect our members and the families they go home to.

Meanwhile, please do not park in front of forestry barriers - mountain rescue teams can open these barriers to get our 4WD vehicles closer to an injured walker - park at the sides so we can get through - small things like this can make a big difference