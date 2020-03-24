South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA) issue warnings concerning hillwalking

South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA) has issued warnings for those embarking out into remote areas during the Covid 19 crisis.

If you are heading out for a walk, stick to familiar low risk routes. You do not want to end up in hospital right now & they don’t want you either.

Do not go in large groups & remember social distancing. There is plenty of space on the hills so use it.

If you do need our help, we will respond but we will take extra steps & precautions to protect our members and the families they go home to.

STAY SAFE - STAY SEPARATE

Meanwhile, please do not park in front of forestry barriers - mountain rescue teams can open these barriers to get our 4WD vehicles closer to an injured walker - park at the sides so we can get through - small things like this can make a big difference