South Tipperary General Hospital announces total ban on visitors in response to new Covid-19 restrictions announced by Taoiseach



South Tipperary General Hospital has banned all visitors to the hospital in response to Taoiseach Leo Varadker's announcement of a two-week period of almost total lockdown in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

STGH management issued a statement this afternoon (Saturday) announcing there will be a “strict no visiting policy” implemented at the hospital.

“South Tipperary General Hospital management is asking the public to adhere to the guidelines as advised by An Taoiseach’s announcement," said the statement.

On Friday night, Taoiseach Leo Varadker announced a range of strict measures that amount to a near total lockdown of the country until Easter Sunday, April 12.

He has ordered people to remain in their homes in all but a limited set of circumstances including travel to work that is deemed essential, food shopping, medical appointments, brief exercise and vital family reasons.