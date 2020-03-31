Support is being offered across the community in Tipperary during Covid-19

There has been a massive response to a Clonmel Facebook page that’s co-ordinating the support being offered across the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

The page already has 5,500 friends since going online just over a fortnight ago.

The Clonmel Covid 19 Community Help and Support group was the brainchild of 27 year-old Rebecca Laste, who is in her final year studying music at WIT.

“I noticed that a lot of people are looking for help and assistance at this time, so I decided to set up a page that would act as a one-stop-shop for people”, she says.

The page has published information about the donations being made by hotels and restaurants to frontline health workers, as well as donations made to the Clonmel Soup Kitchen and Meals on Wheels.

“We have a real feelgood factor on it while also ensuring the information shared is 100% fact, with many local TDs, Senators and councillors using it as a means to communicate with the community” says Rebecca, who lives in Ballypatrick.

The other administrators, who are part of a team effort to ensure that the page runs smoothly, are Steve McGrath, Christopher Dolan, Susan Laste and Ali Laste.

The page can be found at the following link - www.facebook.com/groups/493337004878854/