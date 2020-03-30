Gardai investigating “reckless” throwing of lifebuoy into the River Suir in Clonmel 

Gardai are investigating an incident in which a lifebuoy along the riverbank in Clonmel was “recklessly” thrown into the River Suir last Friday evening.

Gardai are seeking information on the two males who were seen throwing the lifebuoy into the river near the Presentation Convent Bridge around 7.30pm on March 27.

A Clonmel Garda Station spoksperson described the removal and disposal of this lifebuoy from the riverside as “reckless behaviour” that could result in possible loss of life later.

She said one of the males wore a dark green tracksuit and grey hat and was carrying a gym bag while the other wore a grey top and green pants/tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the gardai in their investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.