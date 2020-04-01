The number of Covid-19 cases in Co. Tipperary more than tripled in the space of a week

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tipperary has more than tripled in the space of a week.

As Tipperary people knuckle down to the new lockdown movement restrictions announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadker last Friday, Department of Health statistics show the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary rose from 20 at midnight on Monday, March 23 to 71 at midnight this Sunday, March 29. The number of Co. Tipperary cases rose from 62 at midnight last Saturday, March 28 to midnight on Sunday, which is an increase of nine in the space of a day.

Co. Tipperary currently 2.7% of the country's Covid-19 cases and was the county with the sixth highest number of cases as of Sunday night.

This is partly explained by the fact this is one of the State's biggest counties. The increased rate of testing of people displaying symptoms of the virus over the past week also partially explains the sharp rise in the number of cases in Co. Tipperary..



