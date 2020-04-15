The number of Covid-19 cases in Co. Tipperary rises to 219  

The number of Covid-19 cases in Co. Tipperary rose by 19 to 219 between midnight last Saturday night and midnight on Sunday, according to the latest Department of Health statistics announced yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Co. Tipperary rose by 75 from 125 to 200 in the space of the week starting on midnight, Saturday, April 4 and midnight on Saturday, 11. This represented an increase of 60% over the week.

The 219 coronavirus cases confirmed in the county at midnight on Sunday represented 2.1% of the overall total number of cases in the country. The Department of Health figures released last night revealed 41 more people have died from the virus and as of 1pm on Tuesday 11,49 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.