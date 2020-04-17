Deaths in Tipperary Friday April 17th

Deaths in Tipperary April 17th



Martin Bengtsson

Doon Farm,Doon

Martin, gifted writer, actor, artist, and a true lover of all animals. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and understood him.

Private cremation.

Anne Doherty(nee coady)

32 O Mahony Avenue,Carrick on Suir

Doherty, Anne; April 15th 2020, peacefully, in the outstanding care of Sth. Tipperary General Hospital staff, Clonmel. Anne, beloved wife of the late Harry, adored mother of Rachel and David, loving grandmother of Rebecca, Sara and Ethan, great grandmother of Keyla, and Koerson (Switzerland). Cherished sister of Peter (Scotland), Bing (Waterford) and the late Marie, Michael, Billy, Dolores, Deirdre and infant Olive. Will be sadly missed by her loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, close family member Michael and carer Paula.Anne is remembered with love by her wide circle of friends and neighbours, especially Carrick on Suir Musical Society and Brewery Lane Drama Society.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place to protect the most vulnerable among us.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date to enable us to celebrate Anne's talented and colourful life together.



Patrick (Patsy) Magner

Camas Road,Cashel

Magner, Camas Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, April 16th 2020, unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Patrick (Patser), beloved son of the late Johnny and Maisie (nee McInerney). Deeply regretted by his brother Seanie, uncles Patrick and Michael, aunts-in-law Bridie and Breda, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government Restrictions on Covid-19 Strictly Private Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday at 2pm and can be viewed live on http://funeralslive.ie/patrick-patser-magner-r-i-p/ A Memorial Mass will take place when the restrictions are lifted.

Mary Ryan

Raheen,Limerick/Ballina tipperary

Mary Ryan (Raheen, Limerick late of Boher House, Ballina, Co. Tipperary) 15th April 2020, died peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre after a long illness. Predeceased by brother Jimmy.Deeply regretted by sisters Bridie (Collins), Rita (Dineen), brothers Tim and Martin, sisters-in-law Bridie and Anne, brother-in-law Billy, nephews Ciaran, Fergus, Noel, Shane & Kevin, nieces Fiona, Maria, Tracey and Marina, grandnieces & grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to HSE Guidelines with regard to Public Gatherings a private cremation will take place. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Mary’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences but due to current restrictions cannot do so.