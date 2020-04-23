Gardai seize €3150 worth of heroin in Co. Tipperary

Gardaí arrested two men and seized €3,150 of suspected heroin in Nenagh, Co Tipperary yesterday (Wednesday).

Shortly after 6.30 pm, Detective gardaí from Nenagh on Covid-19 patrols spotted two men, both aged in their 20s, getting off a bus.

After speaking to the men about the purpose of their travel, they were both brought back to Nenagh Garda Station for a drug search. More than 60 deals of suspected heroin worth €3,150 were found on the two men. They were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions