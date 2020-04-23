Cashel and Emly Listening Process - Online help needed

"We may now have more time to reflect on life and upon how our faith can help sustain us through crisis like that of Covid-19." - Fr Martin Hayes.

The Cashel and Emly diocese has been in the process of developing a Pastoral Plan 2020-25 for some months now.

A number of the Gatherings of Parishes which were planned to take place during March to review the Draft pastoral plan, have been cancelled due to the public health guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19.



Instead, we are now seeking online feedback to our draft pastoral plan via our diocesan website www.cashel-emly.ie – click on Pastoral Resources and then on Listening Process.



The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact upon the economic, social, cultural and spiritual aspects of our lives. Most significantly, it has caused serious illness and sadly, deaths. Our prayers and thoughts are with the deceased and their families who, may not have been able to grieve properly due to restrictions on funerals.

Of course, the silver lining in the cloud that is coronavirus, has been our response, in particular, that of the front-line health-care workers and all who provide essential services.



Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, pictured left with Pope Francis

We now live in challenging times which invite us to reflect deeply upon our lives, our faith and the life of our parish communities. We are now looking out for each other by staying home so as to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus while keeping in contact with family and friends.



Also, in not being able to physically participate in Sunday /daily Mass and in the Holy Week ceremonies, people have found new ways to remain in contact with their faith via radio, TV, telephone, webcam and social media.



We may now have more time to reflect on life and upon how our faith can help sustain us through crisis like that of Covid-19. Indeed, in offering support to each other we are already listening and speaking to each other in new ways; our conversations now have us examining and reviewing our priorities in life. This time of crisis and our reflection upon its impact on our lives will inevitably lead us to new ways of being people of faith and how we will celebrate our faith into the future.



As our Gatherings of Parishes for the parishes of Anacarty and Donohill, Ballina and Boher, Ballinahinch and Killoscully, Bansha and Kilmoyler, Cappawhite, Emly, Galbally and Aherlow, Kilcommon, Hollyford and Rearcross, Lattin and Cullen, Newport, Birdhill and Toor, Tipperary and Solohead and Oola have been cancelled at this time, you are invited instead to visit www.cashel-emly.ie (at Pastoral Resources / Listening Process) for the details of the draft pastoral plan and to ‘have your say’, in response.



You are requested to submit your feedback as per the details on the website by Thursday, April 30 2020.