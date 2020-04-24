Bansha girl Katie needs virtual hugs to support Barretstown

A seven year old Bansha girl is among the thirty-two Barretstown campers, from every county in Ireland, calling on the Irish public to share a virtual HUG

Text the word ‘HUG’ to 50300 to make a €2 donation to Barretstown.

Seven-year-old Katie Mai McGonigle is calling on the Irish public to share a virtual HUG for Barretstown.

Barretstown, the children’s charity in Co. Kildare that offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness, has had to cancel several key fundraising events and activities that provide crucial income for the charity.

Donations collected from the virtual HUG campaign will help support the families who were due to attend Barretstown over the coming months.

These children are now more isolated than ever before and need Barretstown’s therapeutic programmes during this challenging and difficult time.

To send a virtual HUG for Barretstown, share or post the animated Barretstown HUG on Barretstown’s Facebook page to your own social page and tag as many friends and family as you like. You can also text HUG to 50300 to donate €2.

Watch the virtual HUG video at : https://youtu.be/

M_BjQudm9GM

Speaking about the Barretstown HUG campaign, Dee Ahearn, CEO of Barretstown, said: “Barretstown is doing everything it can to continue to support vulnerable children during this very challenging time. Children who are going through treatment for serious illness already face long periods of isolation as their immune systems are often compromised, and the current crisis is only making it even harder for them. The Covid-19 crisis is having a very significant impact on our ability to raise the essential funds needed to support our families and we are dependent on voluntary contributions for 98% of our income. We have already had to cancel several of our key events and activities that provide crucial income. We created the HUG fundraising campaign as we believe we all need a little positivity in our lives at the moment”y and discovery.

