Co. Tipperary Muintir na Tire representatives helping elderly and medically vulnerable people during Covid-19 restrictions

Muintir na Tire representatives are taking part in the Covid-19 Community Outreach Programme helping older people and those with medical conditions during the pandemic crisis.

Margaret Quinn and Regina Ryan said they are delighted to be Community Champions taking part in this programme set up by Irish Rural Link and The Wheel.

“The aim of COVID-19 Community Outreach is to make sure that vulnerable people such as older persons, people with long-term medical conditions,and people with additional needs have access to the highest quality information and support in the safety of their homes,” said Regina.

“We are urging people who may not have a family member living nearby or a neighbour that they can call upon, to get in touch with us your local champions and I will link the person with the service that they need,” said Regina.

“Also, if family or friends are concerned about a relative, in another part of the country, please get in touch with us. Our aim is to join the dots ensuring no one is left behind.”

To contact Tipperary's Community Champions and link up with on-the-ground support contact Margaret Quinn at (086) 6000754, email: mquinn@muintir.ie or contact Regina Ryan at (087) 6567399 or email rryan@muintir.ie

The Community Champions are part of the Local Authority Task Force.