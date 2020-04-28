Co. Tipperary’s Clancy Brothers Festival is cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis

This year's Clancy Brothers Music & Art Festival due to take place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Festival committee said it has decided to call off the Festival in view of the regulations and advice on public gatherings and events, and in the interest of the health and safety of all festival participants and attendees.

The Clancy Brothers Music and Art Festival had a jam-packed June Bank Holiday weekend ready to go.

“We look forward to returning for our fourteenth festival year in 2021 fresh with new ideas, a great line up and lots of wonderful events for all to enjoy,” said a Clancy Brothers Festival spokesperson.

The festival organisers, however, are working on running some popular festival events online and later this year.

“While it is difficult to plan ahead or to confirm any details at this time, the festival along with its partner, the Tudor Artisan Hub, has some plans in the pipeline,” the Festival spokesman continued.

“We can still have some online fun with a Youth Busking Competition to keep you entertained during this 'Stay at Home' time.

“Full details will be announced in the first week of May on our Facebook page and on clancybrothersfestival.com.”

He added that the Tudor Artisan Hub, which coordinates the Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail and the Children/Youth workshop segments of the Festival, hopes to coordinate a series of smaller events later in the year, to promote and support local artists, musicians and performing artists.

“This is important especially at this time when so many artists have been impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions, and when we all need something to look forward to. Look out for further details in the press and online.

The Clancy Brothers Festival Committee said it wished to thank all its sponsors and patrons, who for the past 13 years have supported the festival and helped to build the Clancy Brothers Festival into an annual event packed with music, art, drama, entertainment and fun for all the family.

“Most of our patrons and sponsors are local businesses,” said the Festival Committee spokesperson.

“We look forward to seeing them on the other side of this crisis and hope that we can all support them in the future by keeping it local.

“The Clancy Brothers Festival thanks everyone for their support over the years by coming to events and joining in the fun. Without you, there would be no festival.

“Finally, the Festival committee wishes everyone, from the frontline heroes and essential workers, to the cocooners and stay-at-homers the very best of health.”