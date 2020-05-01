Aherlow GAA club to host fundraiser for Iriwh Wheelchair Association and Carers Association

Aherlow GAA are calling on people to take part in a frontline fundraiser to take place on Saturday May 2nd.

Aherlow GAA club members will take part in a 2k in a Day challenge this .

The club has chosen to fundraise for the Irish Wheelchair Association Tipperary Services & Family Carer's Ireland Tipperary Services.

All funds raised by

Aherlow GAA on the day will go directly to these great causes.

“We hope you can help us by donating whatever you can. All donations are processed securely. You can join in all you have to do is walk, run or wheel 2k on 2nd of May to support these people on the frontline. Challenge five friends to do it and Donate €5.00! Make a short video of you taking part and we will upload it to our social media platformsMany Thanks for your support” said an Aherlow GAA club spokesperson.

“ I would ask as many as possible to sign up for this very innovative fundraiser as it will help both Family Carers Ireland the Irish Wheelchair Society provide vital services during this particular stressful time to the people of Tipperary “ said Cllr.Richie Molloy of the Carers Association.

“ Fundraising has never been more difficult and it’s a great way both to take your daily exercise contribute to a worthy cause , well done Aherlow GAA and it also reminds Family Carers that they are not forgotten “ he added.

To make a contribution go to

Aherlow GAA idonate fundraiser

.