Gardai seize over €6,000 worth of cash and drugs in Clonmel on Bank Holiday Monday

Over €6,000 of Suspected Drugs and Cash Seized in Clonmel on May 4, 2020 - One Arrested

Gardaí arrested a woman and seized over €6,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Clonmel today (Monday May 4)

At around 1pm, Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Clonmel Garda Station, executed a search warrant at a house in the Oldbridge area of Clonmel.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized suspected amphetamines, cocaine and cannabis with an approximate street value of €3400. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí also seized approximately €2700 in cash and a weighing scales.

A woman, aged in her mid-40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Farmer injured in quad bike accident in Comeragh mountains