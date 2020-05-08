Clonmel secondary school chaplain calls on Leaving Cert students not to stress and to allow educational and political leaders make decisions

A Clonmel secondary school chaplain has reached out to Leaving Cert students today to assure them that counsellors ,teachers and staff in every school are there to help and guide them following the expected government announcement today ( Friday May 8) concerning the exams.

Fr.Michael Toomey, Clonmel High School chaplain, described the the 2020 Leaving Cert cohort of students as legends and calleld on them not to stress over the situation and allow educatonal and political leaders to make the decisions

The following statement was issued by Fr.Toomey.

"I want reach out to our Leaving Certificate students at this time.



I know there has been much anxiety and upset of what will happen in relation to this years Leaving Certificate- and perhaps todays announcement may relieve, or add to these concerns, with other decisions to be made.



You may be feeling vulnerable, confused, upset, relieved, and fearful with the uncertainty of how your results of what would have been your leaving certificate examination, will now be made.



We know educational and political leaders are being well paid to work out a solution for this huge dilemma at this very difficult time. Let them do the worrying to come up with a solution which is fair for everyone! You have enough to deal with!



However, I want to reassure each and everyone of you, that there are so many people here for you- even if we can’t meet face to face!



Your school counsellors, teachers and staff including myself, are here to listen and be there for you.



Your parents and those who look after you are also your listening ears, as well as your friends and team-mates.



Don’t hesitate to reach out- to talk- and get through this. As we are all in this- together!



We all know these are unprecedented times. This is a new experience- for everyone in all walks of life.



Even though the vast majority of the population are not due to sit a leaving cert and don’t really understand what you are personally going through, we know from what we have experienced since we have all been impacted with these restrictions, that together we will work this out.



This year, our Leaving Certificate students are missing out on significant milestones in their journey of transitioning from one major life stage to another. This includes the traditional graduation ceremonies, and the saying goodbye to friends and teachers who gave journeyed with you in the last 5 or 6 years- or longer! While we are working to do osomething – it won’t be the same, but it will certainly be unique!



I know there is no easy solution, but I know in moments of greatest challenge, we can be at our best! We have witnessed how we as a country have adapted and risen to the challenges we have all faced in the last few months.



I want to give special praise to your principals and teachers who have also had to radically adapt to reaching out and teaching remotely, learning new technical skills, and keeping their passion and vocation in teaching. They have a new challenge in these days in assessing and making decisions, and my sincere thanks to each one of them, in the challenges they face in these days.



So, to you all affected my message is simple!



Take it easy! Try not to get too upset or to panic or fret!

So many people are here for you! Keep talking and engaging with anyone you can.



Your are ironically, making history! The class of 2020 are truly historic! Legends! Unique!

And I and so many people admire and look up to each and everyone of you, at how you are handling this unprecedented situation.



Generations in the future will be inspired by your stories!



As we prepare for your “virtual “ graduations I just want to finish by saying:



“Thank you for all your gifts and talents in your school, for all you are and will be, and for everything you do.



God bless, keep safe, and keep in touch!



Well done class of 2020!

Legends- one and all! “