Three Co. Tipperary schools share their experiences of remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions

Students of Clonmel's Loreto, Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn and Choláiste Chluain Meala were well versed in using Information Technology for their education before the Covid-19 pandemic dramatically changed their school days.

The three schools describe here how they are continuing to teach through the crisis that has confined both teachers and students to home.

And a student from Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn speaks about how she is coping continuing her schooling from home.

Remote learning for Loreto students

The Loreto Secondary School said it chose the Microsoft Office 365 platform in Autumn 2017 as research indicated this was the best option for an educational setting.

“We moved from a pilot programme where ten teachers had school owned devices to all teachers having their own device.

All students got school email accounts shortly afterwards and the Teams App of Office 365 was also used by many teachers and students with all year groups.

“This was moved forward in 2018 when our 1st year students had their own devices.

This continued with the present first year students.

Teams became established as the first choice of communication between teachers and students. It is also used by year heads to communicate messages to the whole year group.

For this reason, the move to home tuition and remote learning and teaching was an easy adjustment for 1st and 2nd year students. Obviously like all other students, issues such as broadband connectivity, lack of structure to their day, lack of interaction with peers and their teachers continues to be a challenge for them.

In relation to Transition Years, their IT skills and, in particular, their keyboard skills, improved this year as they took on many online competitions and projects including a typing challenge as part of the programme.

So, as Teams was already established for Class Notebooks we then had to turn our attention to teaching large groups content and it was with this in mind that teachers began delivering live classes online through meetings in Teams.

Other teachers are adding audio to PowerPoints and sharing these with students through teams.

The school said it was very grateful to the students and their families, who are working really hard to engage with the remote learning despite connectivity issues, childcare concerns and lack of availability of sufficient devices in many families.

“There has been an extremely high attendance at all live classes and we thank the students for their fantastic engagement with their teachers.

“Our 2nd year SPHE classes are getting around the lack of socialisation with peers to by engaging with live classes.

But it is the creative TY students who are thinking outside the box as they all met up with their tutors and co-ordinators for a Lockdown Lunch’ on Friday, April 3 when the school officially got Easter Holidays.

“We were all looking forward to meeting our students again in person immediately after Easter because we miss our students as they are the love, laughter and learning at the heart of our school but indeed this is not to be the case,” said a Loreto Secondary School spokesperson.

“There are many more challenges ahead for students, parents and teachers but like all schools we will continue to do our utmost to support everyone in these extra ordinary times for our school comm2unity.”

The experience at Clonmel's Central Technical Institute schools

Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn students have used ipads as a learning tool over the last seven years and this gave them a huge advantage when it came to adapting to remote learning when schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Teachers have always been using Microsoft Office Teams to upload work assignments to us since first year,” said sixth year student Kevin Foley.

“We also have our text books in electronic format so that we can use the interactive features to continue work on our own.”

First year student Shona Greene said her teachers email her the school work she has to do. When she returns it to them they correct it and send it back by email.

“Some of our teachers have been using an app called Zoom, which creates a live classroom for students and we have been working with them side by side.

“Other teachers have been posting demonstration videos on Youtube.”

Shona’s mum Seline said she has been very impressed by the work that has been given to Shona so that she doesn’t fall behind during the time out of the classroom.

She said while there is nothing like having the teacher right in front of you, the Gaelcholáiste has been very diligent in setting work.

‘Shona has followed her normal school timetable.

“ On Wednesdays, she has Irish first followed by English and then Maths.

“So while she has been at home, she has followed the very same routine and worked on the exercises that she has been given.”

Principal John McCarthy said six teachers from CTI Clonmel did Critical Incident Training with psychologist Theresa Crawford recently and discussed putting a plan in place in the event of a school closure.

‘With Theresa’s guidance as well as input from the ETB, we devised a plan that looked at eventualities that would allow continuity for our students.

“The pre-existence of a strong IT structure in the Mall and in Raheen Road meant that all of our teachers were prepared.

“Our ICT team led by Stephen Buckley and Jonathan Nolan compiled email addresses into class groupings to facilitate smoother communication between school and student. They also set out how-to videos for teachers and students alike.

“I must also praise the teachers who have reacted with great professionalism to this most unusual set of circumstances.

“Our Choláiste Chluain Meala students in Raheen Road have also been interacting with our teachers and working really hard. I see emails with work zipping back and forth between them.

The students in Raheen have been quick to respond to their teachers and have put their mobile technologies to good use.

Practical videos made up by their teachers have really helped them work through their assignments carefully and comprehensively.

Mr McCarthy acknowledged this has been a particulary stressful time for the schools' exam classes.

“Our principal concern, of course has been for the health and wellbeing of our staff and students. We look forward to greeting them back in school when the Government allow us to re-open.”