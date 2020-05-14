Austrian mountain goat sighted in Tipperary wearing 'extravagant' four-fold winter coat

Clonmel, October 2019

An exotic goat-like beast was spotted in Kickham Street, Clonmel. After months of inquisitive scrutiny, zoological experts came to the remarkable conclusion that the unknown animal must be a species of a rarely seen Austrian mountain goat. Judging by the goat’s distinctive accent, her conspicuous mountaineering backpack and her “extravagant” four-fold winter coat, experts were more than confident about the results of their investigations.

Well, they were right. I can tell you – because I am her. I am the Austrian mountain goat, hailing from the very Western part of Austria and not only Austrian, but half German… to be as ‘Germanly’ meticulous as possible. But what was the motive of a Tyrolean mountain goat like me to take the step to go to the Emerald Island, a country obviously very different from my natural habitat? Well, the reason for my stay abroad was that the mountain goat actually does not only spend its time in the mountains, but was also very keen to see the world AND being an English teacher in Austria, what better way to improve the language. So why not Ireland? Why not use the opportunity of a teaching job in an English-speaking country, why not work as a foreign language assistant (FSA) for students who are learning German as a second language? WHY NOT?

So, that’s what I did. In September 2019, I moved to Ireland in order to commence the (scheduled) 8-month project of teaching my mother tongue to students of German at CBS High School Clonmel. My primary duty at the High School was to support the school’s German teacher, Martina O’Reilly, in implementing a communicative approach in the teaching of German. My fluency and authenticity as a native speaker enabled me to help and encourage students to understand and to actively speak and write German. Additionally, the conception of the foreign language assistance programme is to give students a better understanding of the lifestyle and traditions of the foreign country, in my case Austria and the southern part of Germany.

The interest of students in the German language at CBS High School was highly noticeable. Many 5th year and Leaving Certificate students were extremely motivated to attend individual conversation sessions and oral LC exam preparation during lunch breaks and after school. The consistency in coming in for these sessions soon paid off and the progress in students’ speaking skills was exceedingly considerable. Also, 28 TY and 5th year students signed up for a voluntary EU German exam, the Goethe-Zertifikat: FIT IN DEUTSCH exam based on the Common European Framework Reference for Foreign Languages. A lot of students, irrespective of their year, were always very fond of hearing and talking about Austrian and German culture including topics like food, geographical facts or famous traditions. Several classes were dedicated to every student’s favourite topic: the Oktoberfest in Munich (which unfortunately is not to take place this year – we all know what the reason for that is, I guess).

The enthusiasm and politeness students afforded me in their German classes have been the most rewarding things I got to experience in the last 6 months. But also, the kindness, support and helpful travel advice I received from my mentor Martina and the other teachers at CBS High School made my stay in Clonmel more than a pleasant memory. The chance to get involved in a completely different educational system, to get to see a boys-only school and, of course, to become acquainted with the hospitality and the vividness of the Irish (and their ales) made the last 6 months an experience that I will never forget.

Well, at the moment the mountain goat is back in Austria although her stay in Ireland would have been planned for 3 more months – we all know what the reason for that is, I guess. For now, all that’s left for me to do is to already thank management and staff at CBS High School for offering the great opportunity of the language assistant programme at their school and to wish everybody – students and their parents, teachers and friends alike – all the best. Stay healthy and keep your spirits up!

Lena- your German Language Assistant