Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club donates proceeds of its 5km challenge fundraiser to two local causes

Carrick Swan Club hurlers present a €1000 cheque for South Tipperary Hospice Movement to healthcare assistants Caroline Brett, Mary Barrett and nurse Paula McCormack.

Carrick Swan Club members and supporters completed the Na hEalaí 5km challenge in recent while obeying COVID-19 guidelines, to raise funds for Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services and the South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The event raised €4,163.04 and last week the Swan Club donated €3,163.04 to Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services while the remaining €1,000 was donated to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The South Tipperary Hospice Movement is a community specialist palliative care service, providing support for people in South Tipperary/West Waterford with an advanced incurable disease. They support patients and their families in their own home as far as possible.

The South Tipperary Hospice Movement’s Home Care funding relies heavily on voluntary donations and fundraising.

Unfortunately,the Hospice had to cancel a lot of fundraising events due to COVID-19

Carrick On Suir Meal Assistance Service is a voluntary, self-funded group, dedicated to providing hot nourishing meals to their elderly clients

As well as supplying dinners to its elderly clients in the town, the group currently offers to collect medical prescriptions for any of their clients. The Swan Club's hurlers thank everybody who took part in this fundraiser for their generosity.