Breaking: Tipperary accounts for eight out of 10 new Covid-19 cases

Tipperary accounted for the bulk of the latest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

According to figures from the Department of Health published on an interactive county by county update on the RTE website this Tuesday night, the figure in Tipperary went from 530 on the bank holiday Monday to 538 overnight.

This means that out of the 10 new confirmed cases in the country, the Premier County accounted for eight of them.

At the daily Department briefing, the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan said that of the 500 or so cases that have occurred in the past week, about half would have been cases that have arisen in the past week.

He said that half of those again would be cases that are not linked to known clusters in settings such as residential care or meat factories.

Dr Holohan said this means that about a quarter of the cases reported in the past week would have occurred in the community without a link to a known cluster.