Road restoration and safety improvement works carried out on rural Tipperary junction

Road restoration and safety improvement works have been carried out on a rural Tipperary junction.

Cllr Declan Burgess said: "Following my representations from residents along this road and during the budget and schedule of works negotiations I requested that these essential works would be done."

He added: "I was thrilled to secure funding this year from the District for the road restoration and safety improvements on this road in Windmill, Cashel.

"Thanks to the District Engineer Paddy Crowley, John Ryan and his outdoor council staff for their great work here. Much appreciated."