APPEAL: Garda appeal to dog owners in Tipperary over reports of livestock being attacked

Gardaí are appealing to all dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control as Gardaí have received nearly 50 reports of livestock being attacked since March 2020.

In one incident in Leitrim a dog attacked seven sheep on a farm. The owner was identified and had to pay damages to the farmer and the dog then had to be put down.

In another incident in Meath, a famer shot two dogs as the dogs had killed six sheep and injured two more.

Inspector James White said "If your dog goes and attacks animals on someone’s land, you could be held liable for the damages and face prosecution. The farmer is also within their right to shoot any animal that is worrying their livestock.

"Whilst you might think your dog is friendly and placid at home, they can cause horrific injuries to other animal. We would ask that everyone ensures their dog is kept under control as nobody wants to see animals being harmed.”

The following is a breakdown of incidents in Garda Divisions. Statistics are from 01/03/20 to 29/06/20 and are subject to change.

Sligo/Leitrim - 7

Galway - 6

Tipperary - 5

Roscommon/Longford - 4

Kildare - 4

Meath - 3

Cork West - 3

Donegal - 3

Wexford - 3

Cavan/Monaghan - 2

Cork North - 1

Westmeath - 1

Mayo - 1

Limerick - 1

Kerry - 1

Kilkenny/Carlow - 1

Laois/Offaly - 1

Total - 47

Prosecution under Section 9 of Control of Dogs Act 1986 could result in one month in prison and/or €600 fine.

