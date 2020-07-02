Clonmel activists to lobby government on Occupied Territories Bill

A group of activists from a number of political parties came together to highlight the omission of the occupied Territories Bill in Clonmel and have vowed to l continue to lobby the coalition government for the implementation of this bill.



The group expressed concern that the issue of the plight of the Palestinian people was omitted from the programme for government.

"The Occupied Territories Bill which would ban the importing of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, has been omitted from the PFG, this is despite the bill being passed in the Seanad and the Dail with the only party opposing it being Fine Gael." said Dean McGrath.

The protest at the Main Guard in Clonmel was attended by Martin Browne TD,Cllr David Dunne,Cllr Pat English

and Seamus Healy



