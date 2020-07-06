Man killed in fatal Tipperary road crash has been named

The man aged in his 70s, who was tragically killed in a three car crash on the N76 near Grangemockler yesterday (Sunday), has been named as Patrick Holland from Cappoquin, Co. Waterford.

The deceased man was a front seat passenger in one of the cars involved in the accident at South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir around 6.50 am yesterday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 20s, who suffered serious injuries in the accident, has been transferred from St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he is being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit. He was a rear seat passenger in another car.

Meanwhile, a man aged in his 30s arrested following the crash continues to be detained at Clonmel Garda Station this morning for questioning.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the man arrested in connection with the accident is being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act and the chief superintendent has given leave for his detention to extended for the rest of today.

Gardai area appealing for assistance from witnesses to the accident that occurred at South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir shortly before 7am on Sunday

Superintendent Willie Leahy has appealed for anybody with information to come forward.

“In relation to people who may have been travelling that route between 6.30 and 7am on Sunday, whilst we have a number of witnesses who have come forward and have been interviewed we are anxious for other people who may have been travelling that route to contact us on Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

“We are particularly interested in speaking to people who may have dash cams in their vehicles to contact us as well.”