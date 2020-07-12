Man arrested in connection with fatal road crash in Tipperary

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh yesterday, Saturday, July 11.

The man was arrested this morning (Sunday) and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Nenagh Garda Station.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling on the N7 road between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12.30pm and 1.15pm yesterday to make this footage available to gardaí.

The road traffic collision involving two cars occurred approximately 12:50pm on Saturday.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 60's, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

The front seat passenger and only other occupant of this vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick, where her injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information that may assist the garda investigation into the accident is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.