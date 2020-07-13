Gardai investigate theft of bag from van in Tipperary Town 

A thief swiped a gear bag from a refrigerated delivery van while its owner was in a service station shop in Tipperary Town.

Gardai at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the theft that occurred on the Limerick Road in Tipperary between 11.30am and 12 noon last Thursday, July 9. The gear bag was stolen from the passenger seat area of the van.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who witnessed the theft or saw suspicious activity in this area last Thursday to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.