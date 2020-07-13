Tipperary road fatality update: second man arrested in connection with accident

A man in his 30's who was arrested as part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary on Saturday, July 11 2020, has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second person, a male youth in his late teens, has also been arrested in connection with this investigation.

He is currently being detained at Templemore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

